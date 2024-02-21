The iOS 17.4 update will make it easier to see if your iPhone's battery is working properly

Apple's upcoming iOS 17.4 update is going to make it quicker and easier to check the iPhone's battery health and it's already available in beta.

Apple's currently beta testing the iOS 17.4 software update with developers as well as those who are on the public beta program, and the latest beta release includes a new feature that will be popular among users of older iPhones.

While the iPhone has long shown people the device's current battery health status, the information has been somewhat hidden within the Settings app's menus. However, the upcoming iOS 17.4 update will change things somewhat, putting the iPhone's battery health data front and center.

The change, as has been spotted by multiple people who already have the new update installed on their devices, means that the battery health status is now visible in the main battery sub-menu of the settings app. Here, the battery health is shown while tapping immediately opens a deeper view with additional information should people want to see it.

A battery's health degrades the more that it is used and that impacts its ability to hold a charge further down the line. The more a battery is used the less of its capacity is available, making iPhone battery life worsen the older a batter gets. Apple can put a new battery in affected iPhones, but it now more prominently displays whether a battery's heath is normal or if an issue is being experienced that could negatively impact performance.

Apple is yet to officially confirm when it will release iOS 17.4 to the public, but it's expected to be made available within the next couple of weeks. It'll be a free software update and will bring with it other improvements including support for third-party app stores in the European Union.