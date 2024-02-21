Apple debuts a new Sports app that brings live scores and stats to the iPhone

Apple has today announced a new Sports app that brings live real-time scores and stats to iPhone users in Canada, the US, and the UK.

If you're a big sports fan who also happens to have an iPhone, Apple has some good news for you. The company has released the Apple Sports app and it's now available for download in the App Store. It's completely free and is available in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The new app brings live real-time scores and stats to people in those countries, with a number of sports and leagues from around the globe included at launch. The company also confirmed that additional leagues will be added in due course, specifically before their new seasons begin.

At launch, the following sports and leagues are all available and they include the biggest soccer leagues from across Europe.

MLS

NBA

NCAA basketball (men's and women's)

NHL

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Liga MX

Ligue 1

Premier League

Serie A

Apple also noted in its announcement press release that it will be bringing MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA to the Sports app in time for their upcoming seasons.

Users of the Apple Sports app can choose to follow specific teams or entire leagues if they wish. They'll then see the relevant games in the Today view while tapping one of the games will display information including current scores, lineups, and stats specific to the sport in question. Play-by-play information will be offered as will live betting odds where supported.

There is no word on when the new Apple Sports app might ship in countries beyond those already listed, but it's surely only a matter of time before people from more parts of the world can get in on the action.