Apple confirms the 2024 MLS Season Pass kicks off today on Apple TV

Fans of Major League Soccer can start to get excited - the 2024 MLS season is upon us, and those who subscribe to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV have plenty to look forward to. Apple has today confirmed that the season kicks off later today with a standalone match between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake with four more games streaming at the weekend.

This is the second MLS Season Pass, part of a ten-year deal that Apple signed for a cool $2.5 billion. The deal means that the Apple TV app is the only place to stream the MLS season including its growing roster of high-profile, big-name players including Messi.

Apple confirmed that the match will air at 8 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The streamer's prematch coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with a special 90-minute edition of MLS Countdown/MLS La Previa. After that, the following Matchday 1 games will be available to stream for free on MLS Season Pass.

Saturday, February 24

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 4:30 p.m. ET

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25

FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC, 2:30 p.m. ET

MLS Season Pass is available in more than 100 countries and costs $14.99 per month or $99 per season. Those who are already paying for Apple TV+ pay less; $12.99 per year or $79 per season. Apple's Family Sharing feature is enabled which means that six family members can all watch via the same subscription.