Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer causes jaws to drop, DLC arrives on June 21

The gameplay reveal trailer doesn't disappoint, to put it mildly, and hype around Shadow of the Erdtree has been driven up several notches by the clip.

Elden Ring was released two long years ago now (very nearly), and the anticipation around the expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, has been stoked to fresh fiery heights with the release of a gameplay reveal trailer.

The video was promised yesterday, and arrived on time, looking very smart indeed as you can see above.

The trailer shows a bunch of bosses - highly imaginative fare - and locations, as well as giving us some story and background details. It doesn't disappoint fervent fans of Elden Ring, and there are plenty of those, as you're doubtless well aware.

In the website blurb for the DLC, Bandai Namco notes:

"Shadow of the Erdtree adds new weapons, equipment, weapon skills and magic not found in the base game Elden Ring, along with new enemies, boss encounters and plotlines to further increase players' RPG freedom."

Shadow of the Erdtree arrives on June 21 as a standalone expansion costing $40 (you'll need Elden Ring to play, in other words). Those who don't have the base game, though, can buy the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition bundle which consists of the original Elden Ring plus the expansion.

There's also a Collector's Edition that will only be produced in limited numbers, and that will include a 46cm statue of the boss 'Messmer the Impaler' (seen in the trailer) along with an art book, plus a download code for the soundtrack.

If you've had your appetite well and truly whetted by the trailer, you've only got four months from today before you can embark on a new adventure in the Land of Shadow.