This is the dream game controller you'll never be able to buy: Ship's wheel for Skull and Bones

It's the wheel deal - or rather, it isn't, as Ubisoft isn't making a ship's wheel controller, and a YouTube video showing it off was just a promo stunt.

There are specialist game controllers for the likes of flight sims, or driving games, of course - but what about sailing?

Or rather piracy, we should say, because we just caught a glimpse of a controller that we've certainly never seen the likes of before, namely a ship's wheel peripheral for Ubisoft's recently released Skull and Bones.

The teaser video for the wheel (above) shows that it's hand carved, offers the traditional directional pad, buttons, and also velocity paddles - plus there's a button to hit for 'shanty mode' that invokes a sea shanty from the game's library of the ditties.

At some point - probably at the bit where it mentions being hand carved - the viewer will (hopefully) twig that this peripheral is not a real gadget made by Ubisoft.

As the YouTube clip ends, it offers the following disclaimer:

"This device is not for sale, it has been developed for skull and bones promotion only."

Sadly, then, you won't be shivering (your timbers) in anticipation of buying the ship's wheel controller any time soon, which seems a shame. Come on - it's a cool idea, admit it! (Ahem).

Well, it's certainly done the job as a promotional vehicle, as we couldn't resist writing about it.

Although the YouTube clip has attracted some predictably spicy comments. Rather than 'developing' the wheel for promoting the game, one viewer suggests: "Should've spent the time developing interesting gameplay mechanics instead."

Ouch indeed. As that barb shows, the reception for Skull and Bones has been mixed, and a lot of disappointment has been in evidence. Although if you dig deep enough, there is a solid enough piratical game in there, or at least some aspects of the Skull and Bones experience work.

But forget about the wheel controller. It's not happening. Although Razer did say it was going to make that toaster, if you recall - the one that was originally an April Fool (but it still hasn't turned up to our knowledge, mind).

So, you never know, we guess. If there's enough clamor for a ship's wheel controller, maybe someone will make it.