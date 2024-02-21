Tesla engineer responds to claims Cybertruck's are rusting in the rain

A Tesla engineer has commented on the recent complaints from Cybertruck owners that their new electric vehicle is beginning to show signs of rusting.

Published
1 minute & 54 seconds read time

Last week, a small group of Cybertruck owners took to forums to report tiny orange speckles forming on the exterior of their Cybertruck, which at the time was widely reported as "rusting".

Tesla engineer responds to claims Cybertruck's are rusting in the rain 262141
Open Gallery 3

These new Cybertruck owners took some photos of the orange speckling as pictured above, and others referred to the new electric pick-up truck's manual, which states the exterior of the vehicle is subject to contamination. One owner said they were warned by Tesla staff when they were picking up their vehicle that there was a possibility the up to $99,900 vehicle could rust in the rain.

Now, a Tesla engineer who has been at the company for more than 13 years, per his LinkedIn account, has responded to the claims of Cybertruck exteriors rusting. Cybertruck engineer Wes Morrill took to X to say the orange spots some owners are complaining about are actually caused by metal particles either from the manufacturing factory or the railway when they were transported. Morrill further explained that when "free iron" sits on the stainless steel exterior of the Cybertruck, it will "rust", but it is only "surface contamination" that can be "cleaned off easily".

Tesla engineer responds to claims Cybertruck's are rusting in the rain 55151
Open Gallery 3

"Good myth busting. Stainless is reactive and free iron that sits on it will rust," the Cybertruck engineer said. "It's surface contamination only and can be cleaned off easily."

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2024 at 5:59 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags