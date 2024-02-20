Nintendo is the richest company in Japan regarding cash flow and money in the bank

With no debt and over $11 billion USD in cash assets Nintendo is the richest Japanese company according to a new 'Top 300 Richest Japanese Companies' list.

Toyo Keizai published its annual 'Top 300 Richest Japanese Companies' list this week, looking at the country's various businesses and ranking them regarding cash flow and debt. Nintendo is Topping the list, still riding high on the immense financial success of the Nintendo Switch console and the smash hit Super Mario Bros. Movie.

2

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles of all time.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Games-wise, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has sold over 12 million copies, with other notable 2023 releases like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 has sold up to 30 million copies collectively.

Although Nintendo Switch sales have slowed as the console reaches the tail-end of its lifecycle, as a company, Nintendo is entirely debt-free and sitting on a Scrooge McDuck pile of money - over $11 billion USD or 1.7186 trillion Yen.

Other game companies to make the list include Bandai Namco in the 25th position, Square Enix at 38, Konami at 50, SEGA in the 63rd position, and Capcom ranked 88th. The creator of PlayStation, Sony, did not make the list due to the company being in debt (the norm for most Western businesses).

With the release of the Nintendo Switch successor on the horizon, Nintendo is in an excellent position to release its next-gen console in a market in which it continues to find incredible success. In addition to video games, Nintendo has also been branching out into the world of theme parks and movies. A live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is currently in development, and potentially more Super Mario is on the way.'

As for who came in second and third, that would be Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (makers of polyvinyl chloride, semiconductor silicon, and photomask substrates) and Keyence (a manufacturer of factory equipment).