be quiet! has new high-end Dark Base PC cases, now available in white

be quiet! has a new pair of impressive high-end PC cases launching very soon - the Dark Base Pro 901 White and the Dark Base 701 White.

German hardware maker be quiet! has announced two new high-end and versatile PC cases, the new Dark Base Pro 901 White and Dark Base 701 White. Both cases feature support for inverted layouts (a rarity), have been designed for maximum airflow and usability, and feature a stylish look with subtle ARGB lighting. Although they should probably be called 'White Base' cases, it's great to see be quiet!'s traditionally stealthy cases in bright all-white.

Dark Base Pro 901 White, image credit: be quiet!

The Dark Base Pro 901 White is the full-tower flagship, all about usability and delivering performance. You've got exchangeable panels on the top and front of the case and detachable brackets to make the installation of radiators and fans a breeze.

Cooling-wise, it comes with three pre-installed Silent Wings 4 White 140mm PWM fans and supports up to 420mm radiators in the front or up to 360mm on the top and side panels. For cable management, you have multiple cable bars to effectively hide them within the build to deliver a clean look.

And it's stacked, expansion-wise, with support for up to 16 SSDs without the need for screws or small parts. On top of this, you've got the usual tempered glass side panel and subtle lighting that you can adjust via the I/O panel. And to top it all off, it also features a 15W wireless Qi charger.

Dark Base 701 White, image credit: be quiet!

The mid-tower Dark Base 701 White is also built for airflow and performance and comes with three pre-installed Silent Wings 4 White 140mm PWM fans - with room for five more. Installation of additional fans, drives, and radiators is entirely tool-less, and with detachable frames, the Dark Base 701 White makes it easier than ever to install that 360mm radiator. The motherboard tray is removable from the case for external installation - very cool. And like the Dark Base Pro 901 White, the Dark Base 701 White features subtle ARGB (via two LED strips) that you can adjust via the front I/O panel.

The Dark Base Pro 901 White and Dark Base 701 White will be available from March 5, with recommended retail pricing of $299.90 and $239.90 USD.