Vietnamese buyer scammed: buys RTX 3060 Ti, gets a pair of womens shoes instead

We've all been scammed or know someone who has been scammed... but this latest one sees a Thai buyer scamming a Vietnamese gamer, sending them a pair of women's shoes... and not the graphics card that they ordered.

RTX 3060 Ti? Nope. It's a pair of women's shoes (source: I_Leak_VN)

I was tagged in a new post on X by "I_Leak_VN," which pointed to a Vietnamese-based dealer that got scammed by a merchant in Thailand. The buyer wanted an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, but when they opened the box, they realized they were scammed: a pair of women's shoes was in the box instead.

The Vietnamese dealer was approached by a Thai seller who had the Manli GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card for sale, with the buyer taking the card and paying the asking price. However, once the item was shipped, the box was missing the important graphics card and instead had the pair of shoes inside. The packaging is great, with foam around the GPU box to make it feel like there was some weight to it, but a useless pair of shoes resided inside.

The pair of women's shoes inside weren't even new, as they seemed to have been used... no graphics card, and a worn-down pair of women's shoes. Scam.

The scammer hid their real identity, so there's no way of tracking them down by the authorities; where they've probably got multiple accounts on multiple reseller websites, giving gamers women's shoes instead of graphics cards. That would be a crappy day opening up the box, gearing up to play some games on your new graphics card... and you've got a pair of women's shoes instead. Ugh.