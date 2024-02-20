AMD FSR 3 was removed ahead of Nightingale's launch because it kept crashing the game

Nightingale is a new survival game launching into Early Access and one that requires upscaling to run. It's launching with DLSS, XeSS, but no FSR.

Nightingale is a highly anticipated survival adventure game launching this week on PC. Its blend of Victorian-era architecture and fantasy has pushed it to the top of gamers' most-wanted lists. And it looks stunning, with visuals set to take full advantage of modern PC hardware.

Nightingale is a new survival adventure game for PC with incredible visuals, image credit: Inflexion Games.

Ahead of the game's launch, developer Inflexion Games outlined that upscaling tools like NVIDIA DLSS or the Unreal Engine's own TSR are required alongside GPUs like the GeForce RTX 3070 or GeForce RTX 3090 to hit a playable frame rate.

The recommended GPUs for playing the game at 1080p with upscaling are the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or the Radeon RX 5700 XT. With that, the game was going to launch with support for NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3, Intel XeSS, and the in-engine TSR for upscaling and frame generation. However, days before the game's release, FSR 3 support has now been removed by Inflexion Games.

This was due to multiple crashes during a recent Server Stress Test.

"After reviewing crash data from the Server Stress Test, a significant number of them seemed to point to FSR3 integrations, whether or not users had the setting turned on," the developer writes in an update. "To ensure better stability, we temporarily have removed FSR3 from the launch build and are working with various external and internal teams to see if we can implement it, or an older FSR version, in future updates."

The team then confirms that DLSS and XeSS will be available at launch, so Radeon gamers must enable Intel XeSS for upscaling or use the Unreal Engine's built-in TSR tool.

Interestingly, FSR 3 was causing the game to crash no matter if it was enabled, as this is the first time we've heard about the tech getting removed from a game due to it causing instability. There are several titles with FSR 3 currently out there, and in our testing since FSR 3's debut last year - we've yet to encounter an implementation that has caused a game to crash.