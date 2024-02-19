NVIDIA joins US Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium for safe and responsible AI

U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) announced by Biden-Harris administration earlier this month has over 200 members - including NVIDIA.

With AI technology and tools advancing at a pace that very few can comprehend, especially regarding applications and possibilities, it's an area where safety and responsibility across all levels are paramount.

This is where the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) comes in, a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

AISIC will focus on the safety and 'trustworthy' development and deployment of AI, creating tools, methodologies, and industry standards. As a pioneer in AI hardware, tools, and software, NVIDIA has announced that it will work with AISIC to foster an age of AI safety.

AISIC boasts over 200 leaders in AI, academics, government, and industry, all providing expertise in various areas. According to the announcement, NVIDIA plans to "leverage a range of computing resources and best practices for implementing AI risk-management frameworks and AI model transparency" while also leveraging its own AI safety tools.

NVIDIA has made its own 'Trustworthy AI' commitments, focusing on four key pillars: privacy, safety and security, transparency, and nondiscrimination.

"We believe AI should respect privacy and data protection regulations, operate in a secure and safe way, function in a transparent and accountable manner, and avoid unwanted biases and discrimination," NVIDIA writes. "We are committed to safe and trustworthy AI, in line with the White House Voluntary Commitments and other global AI Safety initiatives."

NVIDIA will host its annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2024 event on March 18, 2024, dubbed 'The Conference for the Era of AI.' NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will present the keynote speech that will focus on AI, and undoubtedly, safety and security will be discussed at great length throughout the event.