Eurocom's new monster 780W AC adapter costs $428, supports MSI's new TITAN 18HX gaming laptop

Eurocom's new 780W AC high-power supply is now available with detachable cables, costs $428 and works with MSI's new monster TITAN 18HX gaming laptop.

Eurocom has just announced its monster new 780W AC adapter, which has been specifically designed to power the most powerful laptops that Eurocom offers and now supports MSI's new TITAN 18HX gaming laptop. Check it out:

The company says its groundbreaking new accessory addresses the power limitations of the stock 400W AC adapter that MSI ships with its new TITAN 18HX gaming laptop, ensuring peak performance for high-end gaming and workstation use from the laptop.

Mark Bialic, President of Eurocom, explained in the press release: "Our mission has always been to empower users with high-performance, upgradeable solutions. The 780 W AC Adapter for the MSI Titan 18HX exemplifies our commitment to excellence. This is the best option to replace aging AC Adapters and move to a single more powerful one. There is really nothing like this on the market".

Eurocom says that its engineers have meticulously crafted the new 780W AC adapter to bridge the power gap in many high-end laptops, listing what sets it apart from the competition below:

1. Unleashing the Beast : With a robust 780 W power output, this adapter ensures that the MSI Titan 18HX operates at its full potential. Whether you're gaming, rendering 3D models, or running complex simulations, the Eurocom 780 W AC Adapter delivers consistent and reliable power.

2. Precision Engineering : The adapter's compact design (measuring 325x110x40mm) makes it portable and travel friendly. It's compatible with power outlets worldwide (110 V-250 V auto-switching), allowing gamers and professionals to stay productive wherever they go.

3. Quality Assurance : Eurocom's commitment to quality shines through in the 780 W AC Adapter. Rigorous testing ensures its durability, stability, and long-term performance. Say goodbye to unexpected shutdowns during intense gaming sessions or critical workloads.

4. Plug-and-Play Compatibility: The Eurocom 780 W AC Adapter seamlessly integrates with the MSI Titan 18HX. Its square connector fits snugly into the laptop, eliminating any compatibility concerns.

Eurocom's new 780W AC adapter working with the monster new MSI TITAN 18HX gaming laptop is important, because inside of MSI's flagship TITAN 18HX you've got the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, 4TB of NVMe Gen4 M.2 SSD storage, and more.

Eurocom says that the Achilles heel lies in the "underwhelming" 400W AC adapter that MSI ships with the TITAN 18HX gaming laptop, which the company says "fails to provide the necessary power for this powerhouse of a machine".

DC Cable for 780 W AC Adapter Laptop Support:

MSI

DC Cable for MSI Titan 18 HX laptop square connector

DC Cable for MSI GE76 Raider laptop square GE76 connector

DC Cable for MSI GT76 laptop square GT76 connector

DC Cable for MSI GT77 laptop square GT77 connector

Clevo

DC Cable for Clevo X170SM/X170KM laptop w/ dual square plugs

DC Cable for, Clevo, OriginPC, Sager and MSI laptops; 4-pin round plug

DC Cable for CLEVO X370SNx square single plug

Alienware

DC Cable for Alienware; w/ barrel AW connector

DC Cable + Splitter Box with 2x round AW power connectors for Alienware AREA 51 m

ASUS

DC Cable for ASUS ROG GX501V GM501 GM501GM GX531GM; round ROG connector

DC Cable + Splitter Box with 2x ROG round power connectors for ASUS G703GX

Dell