iPhone 16 Pro buyers could get two new titanium colors to choose from

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could be offered in new color options according to a report by leaker Majin Bu, but which will you choose?

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max aren't expected to go on sale until September of this year, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have only been on sale for a few months. But that doesn't mean that there aren't already plenty of rumors about the upcoming iPhones to go around and the latest rumors surround which colors buyers could be choosing from come launch day this fall.

With Apple set to continue to use the titanium construction that began with the iPhone 15 Pro models last year, a new report claims that there could be two new colors added to the lineup although it's possible that some will be removed to make way.

Posting on the X social network today the leaker Majin Bu shared that they have heard of two new colors being worked on. The first, Desert Yellow (Desert Titanium), is said to be similar to the gold of the iPhone 14 Pro but with a deeper hue. The second, Cement Gray (Titanium Gray), is thought to be a shade of space gray similar to that used on iPhone 6.

The leaker goes on to note that there are other possible colors being discussed before adding that the two mentioned are among those that seem most plausible. They also point out that this information may not be 100% accurate, something that could be hedging on their part.

Apple might not be set to announce these new models for months but there is little doubt that it is developing aspects of the handsets right now. Colors are one example of things that Apple is likely considering, but it's important to remember that plans can and do change and that this leaker has a mixed track record.