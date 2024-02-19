New iPhone 16 case leak again hints at a major camera redesign

There have been a ton of stories over the last few weeks that suggest the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPHone 16 Plus will feature a pretty big design change. That change relates to the way the cameras are laid out on the back of the iPhone, and as time moves on we get ever closer to finding out whether these reports are accurate or not.

But as that time rolls on we're starting to see more and more leaks adding fuel to the rumor fire and the latest comes in the form of photos of what are said to be iPHone 16 case molds. Posted on the X social network by leaker Majin Bu, the images do appear to match up with previous leaks relating to the iPhone camera situation. However, it's important to remember that this particular leaker has a mixed track record and that Apple could change its plans between now and the expected September launch - even if these images are legitimate.

The change in question is an interesting one and appears to be specifically related to the Apple Vision Pro and one of its key new features. That feature is spatial video, 3D videos that can currently only be captured by the headset itself as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to reports the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will also gain support for capturing these videos, but to do that Apple needs to change the layout of the cameras to ensure that they are next to each other when the iPhone is in landscape mode. That's precisely what we see in these leaked images which adds some credence to these previous reports.