The next Apple Vision Pro could be at least 18 months away, report suggests

The Apple Vision Pro went on sale on February 2 after months of waiting for potential buyers. The mixed reality headset was first announced way back on June 5 2023 during the WWDC event that also saw iOS 17 and other software unveiled but it took months before it would finally go on sale. But that waiting time could turn out to have been a much smaller one than the wait those waiting for a second-generation model could be left with.

That's according to a new report which suggests that potential Apple Vision Pro buyers could have to wait a good long while for a second-gen model, with an 18-month timeframe now being discussed. What's more, that's being discussed as the low-end of the estimation which means that we could wind up waiting a lot longer before an updated Apple Vision Pro goes on sale.

That's according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, at least. Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter Gurman said that the updated Apple Vision Pro is probably at least 18 months away, a fact that will definitely not be music to the ears of potential buyers - especially those who are hoping for some big improvements over the model that is currently on sale.

While the Apple Vision Pro has been largely well-received among those who have used one or even bought it, that doesn't mean that most don't agree that it has its problems. The spatial computer is heavy, although it might not be too heavy for most people who don't use it for hours on end. The battery life could be longer as well, while EyeSight also needs work. Some people also note that the passthrough imagery, while still solid, could be improved and it's hoped that a second-generation model could fix some of these issues.

Unfortunately, waiting for that to happen now looks likely to involve quite the wait. The real question now is whether those who are keen to buy an Apple Vision Pro will be willing to wait long enough to buy the second-gen model or if they will simply splash the cash now and enjoy the first-gen model for a year and a half at least.

There are few rumors about what the second-gen model will have to offer, but we've also been told that there is a cheaper model in the works. We also don't know which features Apple will remove in order to try and make the headset cheaper, either.