AMD RX 7900 GRE GPU goes on sale in the UK, fueling rumors that it's due for a US launch soon

The price of the graphics card was unappealing, so it'll be interesting to see where other pricing pitches up if this GPU does make it to the US market.

AMD's RX 7900 GRE, the alternative spin on the RX 7900 for China (GRE stands for 'Golden Rabbit Edition') has come to another marketplace - the UK - making a previously rumored US launch look more likely.

The XFX RX 7900 GRE was only on sale for a short time (Image Credit: Tech Powerup / AWD-IT)

If you've been following the tale (or should that be tail?) of the RX 7900 GRE, after the graphics card's launch in China, it went on sale in Europe. As VideoCardz pointed out, the GPU has been on shelves in Germany and Italy, and just cropped up in the UK as TechPowerup noticed.

The UK retailer selling the RX 7900 GRE - which sits just under the 7900 XT - is AWD-IT, but it seems that the XFX model being sold went out of stock quickly. (Even though the pricing wasn't appealing at all - ironic as it was highlighted via a popular UK deals website).

It may be the case that stock was thin on the ground in the first place, anyway (11 units, we're told).

Furthermore, the GPU could have been listed prematurely, it seems, as the product listing has now been completely removed from the AWD-IT website.

Given news around more custom models of the RX 7900 GRE being in the pipeline, and the mentioned European models already on shelves (and the GPU being sold in PC systems in Europe, too), it seems a reasonable bet that this graphics card could be about to go on sale in the UK.

And with past rumors indicating that this might be true for the US market, as well, there's certainly hope that the RX 7900 GRE will arrive in the States - for those interested in the card. Particularly as VideoCardz has sources claiming that large US retailers are preparing to stock this GPU, and a GIGABYTE model has been specifically mentioned.

Time will tell, but we won't have long to wait to find out, as VideoCardz believes that the US will get the RX 7900 GRE before the end of February.