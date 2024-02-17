The Apple Vision Pro isn't being returned as much as you might think, report hints

The Apple Vision Pro is an expensive headset but reports suggest that buyers aren't returning it to Apple Stores as much as some might have expected.

The Apple Vision Pro has now been on sale for a day beyond the two-week return window that would apply to those who bought the headset on launch day which means that people have had to choose whether or not to hand it back. Priced starting from $3,499 there is no doubt that people are unlikely to keep the Apple Vision Pro unless they are sold on it completely, so it was always going to be interesting to see how many people kept it and how many just bought it for launch day clout on social media.

With that in mind, it was interesting to see how many people decided to take their Apple Vision Pro back to the Apple Store before the weekend rolled around while there were plenty of people posting on the X social network, a new report claims that the number of returned headsets isn't as high as you might think.

According to an Apple Insider report, Apple Stores haven't seen all that many new headsets returned before that 14-day return window closed. The report cited sources at 24 mostly US East Coast stores when it said that there doesn't appear to be much in the way of returns. It's "certainly not a cataclysmic flood," we're told.

The report suggests that the rate at which the Apple Vision Pro is being returned is no higher than that of other Apple products including the iPhone. One source said that there was a checklist to follow for returns to ensure that all of the parts are present and that the packaging is intact - the source reported that they had only had to use it twice in a week.

It's easy to imagine why some might have expected the Apple Vision Pro to suffer in terms of returns more than other products given its extremely high asking price of course, but this somewhat anecdotal evidence suggests that might not be the case.

The Apple Vision Pro went on sale on February 2 after being announced on June 5 of last year. The price does start at $3,499 but that gets you the 256GB model. Those who want to upgrade to 512GB or 1TB of storage have to pay $200 more for each spec bump, while an additional battery costs $199. The same amount of money sir required to pick up a travel case, too.

Apple is already heavily rumored to be working on a new, cheaper Apple Vision Pro but it's impossible to know when that will be released to the public.