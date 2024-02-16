Ever wanted to play a PvP version of Home Alone? RBO is coming from the maker of Hello Neighbor

RBO is from the developer of Hello Neighbor and is essentially a multiplayer version of that game, with undeniably strong Home Alone vibes.

RBO is a new game that's popped up on Steam and it's a sort of PvP version of Home Alone in a nutshell, from the maker of, and very much in the same vein as, Hello Neighbor.

Home Alone is a classic film (meaning it's terrible, like a good few classic films - though not all by any means, of course), but it looks like it'll translate into a rather smart multiplayer game.

The setup is, well, Home Alone, with one person, the 'protector' cast as the homeowner, and the others are 'intruders' who are trying to steal loot from the house.

The protector needs to stop them with the expected traps and so forth, and the extra twist is that the intruders need to watch out for each other - as another burglar can steal someone's ill-gotten gains.

It's described as a physics-based multiplayer sandbox and feels pretty similar to Hello Neighbor, which isn't surprising given that, as mentioned, it's from the same developer.

We've not played Hello Neighbor, but by all accounts, RBO is a multiplayer version of it, which is something a good number of fans have been wishing for.

If you're wondering what on earth does RBO stand for - well, that's not clear. Except that it probably stands for Raven Brooks something-else-beginning-with-O, the best guess seemingly being Raven Brooks Online. Raven Brooks is the (fictional) town that Hello Neighbor is set in.

As PC Gamer, which spotted the launch, pointed out, public testing appears to have begun, but as you can see from the initial reveal on YouTube (the above clip), the graphics are still in an early working state. The developer says it'll be running a "live extended play session" via Discord, presumably before too long.

If you're keen to get involved, there's an option to join the RBO playtest on the Steam page.