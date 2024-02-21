Check out Unreal Engine 5 running through a regular web browser

Unreal Engine 5 has been ported to WebGPU, meaning it can run in a web browser... WebGPU gives developers direct access to the GPU.

Unreal Engine 5 is one of the most amazing graphics engines that we've ever seen, and now someone has worked out how to get Unreal Engine 5 running in a web browser. Yeah, UE5 in a web browser.

3

The photo posted to X with Unreal Engine 5 running through a web browser (source: "Moon")

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In a photo posted to X by "moon" we get to see Unreal Engine 5 running in WebGPU, with multi-threaded rendering, many performance optimizations, and an asset streaming system. It's very cool to see, that's for sure. As for WebGPU, it's a modern web graphics API and successor to WebGL, which delivers higher performance and newer features to web applications.

Developers get low-level access to the GPU, which allows them to enjoy more efficient rendering and the option to play around with features and software that haven't been seen in a web browser before. As for the project itself, it's still being announced to the public, but the company CEO has confirmed it will be baking in multi-threaded rendering and an asset streaming system.

Alex St. Louis posted on X: "Very excited to share a sneak peek of Unreal Engine 5 running in WebGPU, with multi-threaded rendering, many performance optimizations, and the star of the show... an asset streaming system".

3

The image comes from a technology demo from Wonder Interactive, a company that's currently working on integrating Unreal Engine support into web browsers using WebGP and WebGPU APIs. In a presentation it provided to Khronos -- which is the organization that is responsible for WebGPU development -- Wonder Interactive has a goal to support not just Unreal Engine, but Unity, Godot, and O3DE on web browsers.