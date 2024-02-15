AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor drops to $409 for the first time ever, grab yours now!

AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor drops to $409 for the first time since its release, debuted it a price of $599... representing a chunky $190 discount.

AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor has just dropped in price, down from $459 to just $409 right now... a damn good deal considering the CPU launched for $599.

AMD Ryzen 7000X3D series CPUs discounted (source: VideoCardz)

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor launched for $599, rocking 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 4 processing power with second-gen 3D V-Cache technology. The 12 cores and 24 threads boost up to 5.6GHz and rock 140MB of cache, all sitting on a power-sipping 120W TDP (compared to Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS special edition CPU pushing 400W+ and some).

Throughout 2023, pricing on the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D was pretty steady at around $500, but then in January 2024, we saw a discount bringing the price of the CPU down to $460, and now there's another $50 discount, dropping the 7900X3D to just $409.

Personally, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is one of the -- if not the very best -- gaming CPU on the market for the money. It's $50 less than the 7900X3D, and there's no thread affinity issue on the 7800X3D, while there is on the 7900X3D. Why is that?

AMD only has one chiplet on the CPU featuring 3D V-Cache, so the Ryzen 7 7800X3D with its single 8-core CCD is fine as it has 3D V-Cache on the ready to all 8 cores on the CPU. But, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D has 12 cores and 24 threads, AMD splits the 7900X3D into a 6+6 configuration, with just 6 of the cores featuring 3D V-Cache.

The same applies to the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D, meaning the 7800X3D is the better gaming CPU. However, if you wanted more CPU cores and higher CPU frequencies for productivity workloads, then the 7900X3D and 7950X3D processors are far better than the 7800X3D. But, for $409... the Ryzen 9 7900X3D will be picked up by many for their AM5 motherboards.