You can fly missions on Dune's desert planet of Arrakis in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator heads to Arrakkis, and you can win a one-of-a-kind Dune-themed Xbox Series S and the 'world's first floating Xbox Controller.'

Dune: Part Two is one of the most anticipated movie releases of the year, with the epic sci-fi sequel set to hit theatres and IMAX screens on March 1, 2024. Microsoft has partnered with Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures to celebrate the release, and there are a couple of cool treats for fans on the horizon.

First, Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a Dune-themed update, taking players beyond its incredible 1:1 recreation of Earth for the first time. Players can pilot a realistic recreation of the insect-like Royal Atreides Ornithopter on the iconic spice-filled planet of Arrakis. The Dune expansion includes three new tutorials covering take-off, landing, freefall flying, and six activities, including "a daring rescue mission where aviators must save their flight instructor before a massive sandstorm engulfs him."

Which is reminiscent of that tense rescue scene from Dune: Part One. In addition to the Microsoft Flight Simulator expansion, Microsoft is giving away a custom Xbox Series S with an elaborate Ornithopter Stand and the "world's first floating Xbox controller."

Here's Dune's Timothy Chalamet (Paul Atreides) and Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen) breaking it all down.

The custom Xbox Series S is a collector's item as the red-sand and spice-colored console comes with a detailed Ornithopter stand and holder. It looks impressive, and turning the Xbox Series S circular vent into Arrakis is the level of detail you love to see in a promotion like this.

It doesn't stop there, as the floating Xbox Controller is equally impressive with what looks to be a magnetic stand hovering above the sand. The only downside is that there's only a single prize back with a custom console and controller up for grabs. All you need to do to enter is follow Xbox on Twitter/X and retweet the post with the hashtag #XboxDunePartTwoSweepstakes.

Head here for full details on the competition.

