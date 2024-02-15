Creative is keeping the idea of desktop PC speakers alive with its new Pebble X series

The new Creative Pebble X series offers USB-C audio for PC and Consoles with Bluetooth support, and they pack a bigger sound than the original versions.

With countless headsets designed for PC gaming and audio, there's seemingly only a fraction of that attention placed on PC desktop speakers - those two (or more) portable speakers you sit on either side of your display or desk. If you're in the market for some portable desktop speakers for gaming and other media, you might want to check out the new Creative Pebble X and Creative Pebble X Plus desktop speakers.

The new Creative Pebble X desktop speakers, image credit: Creative.

The latest iteration of the circular and stylish Pebble series of speakers features enhanced and custom-tune 2.75-inch drivers angled at 45 degrees; they're small but can deliver big sound. Each speaker offers up to 15W for a peak of 30W while connected to a USB-C port - which increases to 30W and a peak output of 60W when connected to a power adapter.

This dual functionality is excellent, with the Creative Pebble X Plus including a cube-shaped 3.5-inch subwoofer compact enough to sit on a desk.

The new Creative Pebble X Plus desktop speakers with compact subwoofer, image credit: Creative.

And for those that low a little RGB on everything, there's customizable RGB lighting on each speaker with several built-in presets. In addition to wired USB-C support, there's Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm AUX input to connect multiple devices (and smartphones), and dual ports for headphones and microphones to connect a headset.

App support is available via the Creative app on Windows, the Apple App Store, and the Google Play Store, offering customization with Surround, Smart Volume, and other EQ options. And finally, for console gamers, the Creative Pebble X range is compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch via USB connection.

The Creative Pebble X has an MSRP of $89.99, with the Creative Pebble X Plus available for $129.99.