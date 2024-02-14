Samsung gearing up its own OLED production line, won't be exclusive to Apple's new MacBook Pro

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to open up production lines for its 8th-generation OLED panels, with the South Korean electronics giant acquiring the required equipment to get the lineup and operational.

A new report suggests that Samsung isn't making the new OLED panels exclusively for Apple and its next-gen MacBook Pro laptops, but rather, it is trying to get contracts with other laptop makers, including Dell and HP. Samsung will accept delivery of new evaporator equipment from Canon Toki in Japan next month, with the new OLED production facility expected to be operational in the second half of 2025.

Samsung could provide its new OLED panels to new customers like Dell and HP, and not Apple, for its new MacBook Pro laptops, which will provide Dell and HP with high-quality OLED panels that you'd expect on an expensive new MacBook Pro from Apple. Apple isn't expected to change over to OLED panels for its next-gen MacBook Pro laptops for at least the next few years, so Samsung needs customers for its new OLED panels in 2025.

We should expect Apple's future MacBook Pro with an OLED panel by 2026 at the earliest and probably sliding into 2027, which makes sense as to why Samsung is spinning up this new OLED panel production line. Samsung could take orders from not just Dell and HP, but other laptop makers like Razer, ASUS, MSI, and others that have been using high-end OLED panels in their latest laptop designs.

