FurMark 1.3.8 now supports GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series GPUs, next-gen FurMark 2.0 teased

The latest version of FurMark has just been released, with v1.3.8 adding support for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards and more.

FurMark 2 (source: Geek3D)

FurMark's new v1.38 release supports NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards. AMD doesn't miss out with its new Radeon RX 7600 XT, also supported by FurMark, thanks to the update.

If you're unaware of what FurMark is, it's a stress-testing tool that's not aimed at gamers... but rather helps you push your graphics card to the max when you're overclocking it. You might want to see its stress point -- the maximum GPU boost clock or maximum VRAM frequency -- using FurMark to run in the background. This is a great thing for GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics card owners.

FurMark includes integrated GPU-Z and GPU Shark tools, which are a couple of pieces of software that help you with your graphics card overclocking journey. These pieces of software make FurMark a compelling package to have if you're tweaking your graphics card.

The developer of FurMark has also teased that the official public release of its next-gen v2.0 version is coming soon, which we're all looking forward to seeing what it includes and hopefully shouldn't be too much further down the line.

FurMark 1.38.0.0 - 2024.02.09 update: