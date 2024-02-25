PlayStation made $9.8 billion in holiday 2023, a new historic all-time high

Sony's PlayStation games division generated a record-breaking $9.766 billion in holiday 2023, driven by strong hardware and software sales and mTX.

Sony's PlayStation games division sets a new high watermark for quarterly holiday revenues.

Holiday 2023 was supposed to be a stellar period for PlayStation. Sony hoped to ship 25 million PlayStation 5's during FY23 and finally push the PS5 past its predecessor for the first time. While Sony did fall short of this lofty target with 16.2 million PS5s shipped during Q3, the company did break another big record with its sales performance.

According to data provided by Sony and analyzed by TweakTown, the PlayStation gaming segment generated $9.766 billion revenue during the holiday quarter running from October - December 2023. This is a new all-time high for Sony's Game & Network Services division in both total quarterly revenues and holiday Q3 period revenues.

The composition of the revenues highlights the largest spending points in Sony's gaming business. The data shows that hardware, add-on content (microtransactions and DLC), and digital software sales made up most of PlayStation's holiday revenues.

The segment revenue split looks like this:

PlayStation Holiday 2023 (Q3FY23) segment performance

  • Add-On Content - $2.360 billion (+27%)
  • Hardware - $3.206 billion (+3%)
  • Digital Software - $1.912 billion (+11%)
  • Network Services - $927 million (+8%)
  • Others - $675 million (+28%)
  • Other Software (PC) - $92.7 million (-33%)
  • Total - $9.766 billion (+11%)
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hiroki Totoki has said that a particular free-to-play game helped boost PlayStation's add-on content revenues to $2.36 billion. While that game wasn't named, it's possible it could have been either Fortnite, or Roblox, which had released on PlayStation at the start of the Q3 period in October.

