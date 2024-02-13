iPhone 16 Pro leak teases major changes, AI adoption and size increases

A summary of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro / iPhone 16 Pro Max has been posted, and if the rumors are true, the next-gen iPhone 16 Pros will have major changes.

We are still many months away from the official next-generation iPhone reveal, and as expected, we already have a slew of rumors to sink our teeth into. All of these aren't confirmed, so take them with a grain of healthy skepticism.

A Korean leaker who is reportedly an avid source of iPhone news has posted a new blog that summarizes all of the leaks that have been surfacing around the internet. These new leaks concentrate on what we can expect out of the iPhone 16 Pro / iPhone 16 Pro Max, and if true, Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 Pro models will come with a few changes. According to the leak, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will arrive with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch OLED panels, respectively.

If the aforementioned display sizes are true, that would mean a slight increase in size for both the Pro and Max models. However, the leaker says this size increase is almost negligible and will hardly be noticed compared to the previous generation. Additionally, the leaker says the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will come with the new Capture button, 48-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, and the A18 Pro chip.

Leaks Specifications

Larger 6.3-inch 6.9-inch size MLA OLED

New capture button

A18 Pro chip

48MP ultra-wide camera

5x telephoto on Pro model

Pro Max Super Periscope Camera

Bigger battery

Exclusive device AI features

Up to 2TB storage

Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to come with a "Super Periscope Camera," which there are zero details on. Still on Apple's biggest model offering, the 16 Pro Max is rumored to come with a bigger battery and more energy efficiency, which wouldn't be surprising as that is typically the case each generation.

The leaker also states both the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will come with on-device AI capabilities and didn't mention any further details regarding what those AI capabilities would be or if they would be exclusive to the Max or both the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. The leaker writes the 16 Pro models will come with 8GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and improvements to the titanium chassis.

More Leaked Specifications

The Pro model is 6.3 inches, but the bezel is S24 or higher.

The actual 15% size difference is no size.

Pro Max maintains its original size

Possibility of naming change

Maintain 8GB of RAM

Improved internal component low power

Improved of physical battery and highest actual battery time of all time

Improvement of titanium material process (reduced cost, increased completion)

There is also the possibility of a name change, but the leaker didn't provide any options Apple is reportedly considering or which model they are thinking about changing the name to. Rumors suggest the Max model could get a name shift to Ultra, but that may just be wishful thinking by those who thought the iPhone 15 Pro Max was going to be renamed to Ultra.

As always with rumors, none of these have been confirmed, so please take them with a healthy amount of skepticism.