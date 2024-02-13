Xbox head responds to claims Microsoft will stop making consoles

The head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has quelled fears that Microsoft is planning on eventually stopping production of Xbox consoles, a theory that was birthed out of the recent reports that Xbox games are coming to PlayStation.

The report that Xbox was going to bring exclusive titles such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Starfield and more over to PlayStation spawned theories that Microsoft was going to eventually stop production of the Xbox console.

As wild and unfounded as these theories were, they have now been slashed by Xbox head Phil Spencer, who reportedly said at a town hall meeting with fellow Xbox colleagues that Microsoft has no intention of stopping production of the Xbox and that the console remains critical to company's plans moving forward.

Furthermore, Spencer said that Xbox is going to continue focussing its strategy across multiple devices, which means the company will continue to bring Xbox titles to multiple platforms, such as mobile devices, via the cloud.

Last week, Spencer took to his personal X account to reassure fans that more news on the "future of Xbox" was going to arrive this week. At the time of writing, that news has yet to surface, but what we do have is a "special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast" scheduled for February 15, 2024, at 12PM PT | 3PM ET | 8PM GMT. The podcast will feature Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty, who will be sharing "updates on the Xbox business."

We will have to stay tuned to see what Xbox's next move will be!

