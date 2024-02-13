Windows may be given a run for its money by a new AI-based operating system

A Hong Kong-based company is working on a new artificial intelligence-based operating system that is set to go head-to-head against Windows.

Published
1 minute & 38 seconds read time

One tech giant is working on a new AI-based operating system that might give Microsoft Windows a run for its money, and it's coming from a company that you might not expect.

Windows may be given a run for its money by a new AI-based operating system 25141
Open Gallery 2

It was at CES 2024 that Lenovo's Executive Vice President Liu Jun revealed that the company is currently working on a new AI-based operating system that is expected to be rolled out sometime this year. The decision for Lenovo to develop its own operating system is clearly a part of the company's overall push into AI, which, when looking at the tech market as a whole, AI is seemingly making its way into almost every facet of the technology space and is being adopted by any tech company that can work it into its product.

As for Lenovo specifically, the company is planning on rolling out a batch of AI PCs that are scheduled to hit shelves sometime during the first half of 2024. These PCs will have in-built AI capabilities that are designed to learn how the user interacts with the device while also creating a more seamless and intuitive experience between the product and the user.

If Lenovo is planning on releasing its own AI operating system, it's clear the company is attempting to build an AI PC ecosystem that users will undoubtedly benefit from if all their devices are Lenovo AI-capable.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/13/2024 at 12:52 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gizmochina.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags