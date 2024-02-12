Nintendo Switch has made over $77 billion lifetime revenue

Nintendo's handheld-console Switch family of products established a multi-SKU platform that generated over $77 billion worth of game and hardware sales.

The Switch platform has generated over $77 billion in lifetime revenues for Nintendo, new company financials indicate.

The Nintendo Switch family of products has achieved incredible success across its 7-year span. Nintendo radically transformed its video games business in March 2017 with the release of the Switch, a device that represented decades of experimentation combined into one hybrid.

It's not just a handheld, it's also a console. The combination of a Wii U and a 3DS, if you will. The Switch unified Nintendo's once-separate hardware divisions and created a synergistic ecosystem that allowed more rapid development of hit first-party games. This led to a high volume of must-play games releasing onto the device that were quickly bought up by consumers.

This union of handheld and console has led to unbelievable performance for Nintendo. The Switch has amassed over 139 million shipments worldwide, making it the top-selling hardware lineup on the market. Consumers have purchased over 1.2 billion games on the platform, pushing total cumulative platform revenues to $77.6 billion (as of December 2023).

The numbers come directly from Nintendo's Q3'FY24 earnings report. Every quarter, Nintendo will give updates on the proportional split of the Switch's earnings. We've taken these values and converted them using Nintendo's provided historical yen-to-USD foreign exchange rates.

According to the figures, the Switch platform has made $77.629 billion from March 2017 to December 2023. As a percentage, the Switch made 92% of Nintendo's total revenues for that 28-quarter period (Nintendo made $83.614 billion, all-told, in combined earnings across those years.

Nintendo is expected to announce its new Switch system sometime in 2024, with a rumored release in the latter-half of this year. It's unknown whether or not this system will technically be part of the Switch family, but the case for an iterative console with backwards compatibility is so much persuasive given these established metrics.

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

