MSI Cubi N ADL with Intel N100: fanless Mini-PC with Intel Alder Lake-N CPU

MSI has just revealed its latest Cubi N ADL Mini-PC, which has an Intel N100 (Alder Lake-N) processor with a fanless design for zero noise. Check it out:

The new MSI Cubi N ADL Mini-PC features an Intel N100 processor with 4 cores and 4 threads -- all E-Cores here for Efficiency across the board -- with a TDP of just 6W and frequencies of up to 3.4GHz aren't bad. Because the CPU only uses 6W, a fanless system has been used for passive cooling goodness. No fans, with a single heatsink that MSI has placed under the chassis of the Mini-PC itself.

Intel's lower-end N100 processor features Intel UHD graphics with 24 Execution Units (EUs) that support 4K60 display output, with MSI using 3 x display connectivity options here: DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C which all support 4K resolution output. MSI also uses dual 1GbE ethernet connections, providing users with the option of combining the network connections for faster speeds or using this system as a NAS or multimedia server.

MSI also promises to support its new Cubi N ADL Mini-PC for three years, an important metric for business users. MSI puts all of its Cube N ADL Mini-PC systems through 24/7 reliability testing beforehand, with hardware TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 support also included.

There's support for up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory inside, with room for 1 x M.2 SSD and 1 x 2.5-inch SSD or HDD for storage. USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity provides Power delivery, display connectivity, and fast-speed file transfers on the MSI Cubi N ADL Mini-PC system.