Windows 11 to provide easy-to-use color profile and management tools for creators and gamers

Color Management is getting an overhaul in Windows 11 to make it easier to setup new profiles and customize your display and apps for the best results.

Color management in Windows is one of those things most people didn't know was available, as it's buried in the Control Panel and uses a UI design and interface that hearkens back to the days of Windows '95. As much as we love that classic OS for bringing us footage of Windows execs and Bill Gates dancing on stage, something as critical as color management deserves a modern makeover.

And that's what's happening, with Color Management getting a dedicated page under Display settings in Windows 11. Spotted in the latest Windows Insiders build for Canary and Dev (Build 26052), the new page will allow users to add and customize different color profiles, calibrate a display, and define what apps use what profile.

More detailed and in-depth Color Management is excellent news for games and creators as, over the years, we've all gotten used to simply using our display or monitor calibration tools and settings to adjust color profiles for games and apps.

Hopefully, Microsoft will add a bunch of industry-standard profiles relating to RGB and other options - being able to calibrate your display to match the profile is a great feature to see. There's no word on when this update will be making its way to Windows 11, but as it's in the hands of Windows Insiders, undoubtedly, it will be sometime soon.

Or, it might arrive as part of the massive Windows 11 AI overhaul that will be coming later this year and includes many new features, including the 'DLSS for Windows' AI-based Super Resolution.