MSI enables 256GB DDR5 memory support on its Intel 700, 600 series motherboards

MSI's latest BIOS for their Intel 700 and 600 series motherboards now supports up to 256GB of RAM, with 256GB DDR5-4800 memory tested.

MSI has just enabled up to 256GB of DDR5 memory support on its fleet of Intel 700 and Intel 600 series motherboards, upping RAM limits to a huge 256GB.

256GB RAM on MSI motherboard (source: "chi11eddog")
MSI says that its latest BIOS is available now for Intel 700 and Intel 600 series motherboards, and one of the big points here that the company is making is that you don't need to disable anything to get the 256GB of RAM support enabled. Other motherboard makers require users to disable things like 4G, Resizable Bar, and Remapping... but MSI doesn't.

MSI's new BIOS doesn't need users to disable any of the above features, you just get that juicy 256GB of RAM support from a BIOS flash. Hardware leaker and insider "chi11eddog" shared a screenshot of MSI's higher-end Z790 Carbon MAX Wi-Fi motherboard with 256GB of DDR5-4800 memory installed, running alongside a flagship Intel Core i9-14900K processor.

You will need four DDR5 DIMMs to get 256GB of DDR5 installed, with 4 x 64GB sticks of DDR5 memory, while dual-DIMM motherboards will now support up to 128GB installed through 2 x 64GB sticks. MSI explained that "this accomplishment underscores the strong collaboration between MSI and leading memory brands to achieve enhanced performance and remarkable milestones."

MSI continued: "The partnered memory for this achievement is Kingston Fury Renegage DDR5 memory, offering an impressive 64GB capacity per module. Built on Micron's industry-leading 1b (1-beta) technology, enables new capacities not seen before for dual channel PCs".

On X, chi11eddog wrote: "MSI rolls out BIOS for Intel 700/600 mobos, with RAM capacity support up to 256GB. As per a friend in the industry, before this, it needs to disable Above 4G/Resizable BAR/remapping to support 256GB on Intel systems. MSI has fixed this. No need to disable Above 4G/Resizable Bar".

