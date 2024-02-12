New visionOS 1.0.3 update fixes a huge Apple Vision Pro security passcode problem

The second Apple Vision Pro software update to have been released to the public since the headset went on sale on February 2 is now here, and it brings with it a vital security change that arguably shouldn't have been needed in the first place.

Shortly after the Apple Vision Pro went on sale on February 2 users noticed that there was no way to reset it if they forgot their passcode. While other Apple devices like the iPhone allow the device to be reset should a passcode be forgotten, the Apple Vision Pro required people to return the headset to an Apple Store to have it reset instead. That was obviously problematic, especially for people who don't live near a store. Now, a new visionOS 1.0.3 software update has come to the rescue.

Already available to the public, the visionOS 1.0.3 update adds an option to reset the Apple Vision Pro if the owner forgets their passcode, eliminating the need to visit an Apple Store in such a situation. That's a huge improvement, no doubt, but it's also a fix that should never have been required. It's unclear how Apple managed to release the headset without thinking this eventuality might present itself, but here we are.

Apple's release notes also mention important bug fixes as well, but it isn't yet known which bugs have been squashed as part of this new visionOS update.

Apple is already testing visionOS 1.1 with developers of course, and that's expected to be released to the public within the next few weeks. That update includes the same device reset option, but Apple clearly didn't want to wait to get the feature into the hands of users for obvious reasons.