The iPhone's iOS 18 update could take some design cues from the Apple Vision Pro's visionOS

Apple's net big iPhone software update, set to be called iOS 18, is likely to be announced during the WWDC event in June if history is to be any indication. That also means that the software is likely to be released to iPhone owners around the world this September as well, but before any of that can happen a new report suggests that Apple will take some inspiration from the Vision Pro when iOS 18 is finally unveiled.

That inspiration, we're told, will see the iOS 18 software update take some design cues from visionOS while also borrowing something from the tvOS software that powers the Apple TV hardware. However, it's important to note that the source of this report, the Israeli site The Verifier, has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple's plans. With that in mind, we're going to take a look at what's been claimed but it's important to remember that there is some way to go before any of this is confirmed.

The report starts by saying that Apple will redesign various system menus and built-in apps with the release of IOS 18, That redesign could see Apple start to use more translucent navigation menus throughout apps such as those used in visionOS currently. To get a feel for what Apple might have in mind we only have to look as far as the tvOS 17.2 software on the Apple TV and in particular, the TV app. There, we see a relatively new sidebar that slides out from the side with a translucent effect hiding some of the content beneath. This would suggest that the TV app could be one of the main beneficiaries of this new change in design, but other apps like Notes, Reminders, and more could also follow suit.

As mentioned, Apple is now expected to announce the iOS 18 software update in June alongside the iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and other software updates. The Apple Vision Pro is also expected to get in on the act with visionOS 2.0 also thought to be in the cards for a June preview. If that does happen owners of Apple's spatial computing headset can look forward to the device's first big software update arriving before the year is out. If the update arrives alongside those for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, a release in the fall (likely September) seems the most likely. We can expect to learn more about what that software will offer as we get closer to the unveiling, however.