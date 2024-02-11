AMD Ryzen 7 8700G built-in GPU overclocked to 3.3GHz, 25C reduction in temps with liquid metal

AMD's new Ryzen 7 8700G 'Hawk Point' APU tested by overclockers: CPU hits 5.0GHz, integrated Radeon 780M overclocked to 3.3GHz at 46C.

Published
1 minute & 24 seconds read time

AMD's just-launched Ryzen 7 8700G "Hawk Point" APU has fallen into the hands of overclockers across the world, with professional overclockers pushing the integrated GPU inside of the Hawk Point APU up to a blistering 3300MHz (3.3GHz).

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G integrated Radeon 780M GPU @ 3.3GHz (source: SkatterBencher)
Open Gallery 5

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G integrated Radeon 780M GPU @ 3.3GHz (source: SkatterBencher)

The integrated Radeon 780M GPU inside of the Hawk Point APU was pushed to 3300MHz, with the SoC temperature (the whole chip, it's an APU, so there's a CPU, GPU, and NPU for AI tasks) running at just 44C and consuming 82W of power through heavy benchmarking.

The GPU maxed out at 47C under these loads at 3300MHz GPU clock, averaging 36C while the CPU core maxed out at 81.8C, averaging 40C under load.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G integrated Radeon 780M GPU @ 3.15GHz (source: SkatterBencher)
Open Gallery 5

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G integrated Radeon 780M GPU @ 3.15GHz (source: SkatterBencher)

Overclocker "SkatterBencher" had the Radeon 780M graphics clocked at 3.3GHz, running a 3DMark Speed Test but needed 1.25V of voltage being pumped into the chip to get there. There aren't any OC results at 3.3GHz, but the overclocker did show off scores for 3.15GHz, which is 22% faster on average. But, in an AI benchmark, the overclocked APU was close to 40% faster than stock speeds... very interesting to see.

On the other side of things, we've got Roman "der8auer" Hartung, who removed the heatsink from AMD's fresh new Ryzen 7 8700G "Hawk Point" APU, which was an easy process because unlike Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, the APUs aren't using solder, just regular thermal compound.

8700G delidded with liquid metal applied (source: Der8auer)
Open Gallery 5

8700G delidded with liquid metal applied (source: Der8auer)

The overclocking legend used Thermal Grizzly KryoSheet and then liquid metal after that, while the Ryzen 7 8700G was overclocked to 5.0GHz across all cores.

8700G delidded with liquid metal applied (source: Der8auer)
Open Gallery 5

8700G delidded with liquid metal applied (source: Der8auer)

We can see a huge difference in temperatures of the 8700G APU, with stock temperatures at 85C, The Thermal Grizzly OC KryoSheet with 70C, and then down into just 60C with liquid metal. Impressive results.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 8700G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$99.99
$99.99--
Buy
$329.99
$329.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/11/2024 at 11:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags