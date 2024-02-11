GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER sold out at several retailers, premium and MSRP models difficult to find

NVIDIA has just launched the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU; a $200 price cut to $999 USD alongside a small increase in performance has made it feel more like a relaunch than a refresh. Replacing the existing GeForce RTX 4080 as a powerful 4K gaming GPU, many retailers in the US are selling out of the flagship SUPER GPU - with MSRP models especially hard to find.

According to a report by Videocardz, retailers like BestBuy and MicroCenter are still offering models at the $999 price point. However, these are 'pick-up' only in stores with available units. It looks like the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is very popular with enthusiast PC gamers, especially with rising prices for GeForce RTX 4090 cards.

The report also notes that buying stock directly from vendors like ASUS, MSI, and Zotac is not an option, with many 'out of stock' GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER cards no longer available for purchase.

Even premium models like the MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER EXPERT, ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition, and ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO are completely sold out on Newegg.

It's worth noting that the limited availability of GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER cards could be due to insufficient stock being supplied to retailers ahead of the card's launch. However, with GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER stock readily available across a range of models and brands, it does look like of the three GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series cards that launched in January 2024 - the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is the most popular.

