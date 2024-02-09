TT Show Episode 21 - Sony's new PSP, Xbox going third party, SSDs in space, and life on Mars!

A brand new gaming handheld from AMD and Sony? Sounds too good to be true, but rumors are pointing to a new PlayStation Portable in development.

This week on The TT Show, some big rumors in the console gaming space have gotten fans angry and excited. On the angry side, Xbox fans are in damage control, as several sources indicate that major first-party games like Gears of War, Starfield, and potentially Halo will make their way to the PlayStation 5. Everyone in the Sony camp is happy because, in addition to Xbox games, there are rumors of a brand new PlayStation handheld - a potential Sony PSP 2 with AMD hardware.

Jak and Kosta break it all down while also looking at the world of PC modding, where an RTX Remix remaster of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas with full path tracing requires at least a GeForce RTX 4080 to run well.

In tech and science news, KIOXIA sends over 130 TB of SSD storage into space, scientists say that proof of life on Mars could be here soon, Amazon boasts that its drones can deliver fresh cookies in just 15 minutes, and much more!

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

