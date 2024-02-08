GeForce NOW celebrates its fourth anniversary as a PC game cloud streaming service

GeForce NOW cloud streaming is celebrating its fourth anniversary and over time its grown from strength to strength, not only in terms of games but tech.

GeForce NOW is NVIDIA's cloud streaming service that allows subscribers and users to play a range of titles, free-to-play and in various PC libraries, across multiple devices on hardware with the power of a GeForce RTX 4080. The service is celebrating its fourth anniversary this month, coming off a big year that included adding support for Xbox Game Pass titles on PC.

Also, in recent weeks, support for Blizzard games like Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 was added with the ability to enable RTX technologies like DLSS over the cloud. NVIDIA notes that depending on the title, GeForce NOW's powerful hardware can stream up to 240 FPS, supporting ultrawide resolutions, and as announced at CES - full VRR or G-Sync support for buttery smooth visuals.

GeForce NOW is not only supported on PC but there are native apps for 4K gaming on Samsung and LG TVs and gaming up to 1440p and 120FPS on Android devices. As part of the anniversary celebration, the first 500 Ultimate and Priority GeForce NOW members can get a 20% discount on the Logitech G Cloud ($349.99) handheld device.

The deal is available until March 8, so head here if you've been eyeing Logitech's cloud gaming handheld. And it wouldn't be a GeForce NOW update without a batch of new games, with six new titles added this week: