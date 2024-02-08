GeForce RTX 4070 Ti non-SUPER now available for $699, matching recent 7900 XT price drop

Good news for those looking at picking up a 1440p and 4K gaming GPU, both the Radeon RX 7900 XT and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti have seen substantial discounts.

The other day, we reported on an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT price drop to $699 for the SAPPHIRE PULSE model - the first of its kind. Following AMD's official temporary price cut for the high-end GPU to $749 in the wake of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER launch, the second-most powerful RDNA 2 GPU is currently being sold for a lot less than its original $899 launch price.

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, available for $699 at Newegg.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER replaces the non-SUPER variant with the same $799 MSRP - and with a performance boost, it has ignited some real competition. This also means these older GeForce RTX 4070 Ti cards, like Radeon RX 7900 XT GPUs, are being sold at a discount - but in this case, it's because they're end-of-life.

So, it's been great to see powerful GPUs made more affordable. This is true of the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, available for $699 over at Newegg (after taking $50 off with a promo code).

This deal is worth highlighting because most 'end-of-life' GeForce RTX 4070 Ti cards are being sold with a $20 discount for the most part, and this is a more significant and noteworthy discount. Besides increasing the VRAM capacity to 16GB from 12GB, the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER delivers roughly 10% faster 4K gaming performance than the non-SUPER variant - so $699 is great.

This MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 2X also impresses because it is small and compact for a high-end GPU.

Although limited to two models, the $699 price points for the Radeon RX 7900 XT and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti makes a lot more sense than the original pricing - in fact, we'd love to see $699 or even $649 become the standard pricing for these GPUs in 2024.