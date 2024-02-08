GeForce RTX 4070 Ti non-SUPER now available for $699, matching recent 7900 XT price drop

The other day, we reported on an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT price drop to $699 for the SAPPHIRE PULSE model - the first of its kind. Following AMD's official temporary price cut for the high-end GPU to $749 in the wake of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER launch, the second-most powerful RDNA 2 GPU is currently being sold for a lot less than its original $899 launch price.
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER replaces the non-SUPER variant with the same $799 MSRP - and with a performance boost, it has ignited some real competition. This also means these older GeForce RTX 4070 Ti cards, like Radeon RX 7900 XT GPUs, are being sold at a discount - but in this case, it's because they're end-of-life.
So, it's been great to see powerful GPUs made more affordable. This is true of the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, available for $699 over at Newegg (after taking $50 off with a promo code).
This deal is worth highlighting because most 'end-of-life' GeForce RTX 4070 Ti cards are being sold with a $20 discount for the most part, and this is a more significant and noteworthy discount. Besides increasing the VRAM capacity to 16GB from 12GB, the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER delivers roughly 10% faster 4K gaming performance than the non-SUPER variant - so $699 is great.
This MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 2X also impresses because it is small and compact for a high-end GPU.
Although limited to two models, the $699 price points for the Radeon RX 7900 XT and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti makes a lot more sense than the original pricing - in fact, we'd love to see $699 or even $649 become the standard pricing for these GPUs in 2024.