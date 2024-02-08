Xiaomi shows off Redmi G Pro Mini-LED gaming monitor: 27-inch 1440p 180Hz with DisplayPort 2.1

Xiaomi has just introduced its latest Redmi G Pro gaming monitor, with the latest member of its monitor family featuring a 27-inch Mini-LED panel, 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh, and even the latest DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity.

The new Xiaomi Redmi G Pro gaming monitor features a 27-inch Mini-LED panel with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution, 1152 partitions, and 4608 lamp beats, which means you're going to get some beautiful image quality out of Xiaomi's latest monitor. You've got four different light control modes, allowing users to tweak panel settings without going through every single option in the UI.

Xiaomi promises up to 1000 nits of brightness with HDR1000 support; you've got some great IQ on the Redmi G Pro gaming monitor. Xiaomi's new Redmi G Pro gaming monitor also has 100% sRGB, 99% DCI-P3, and 97% Adobe RGB color gamut ratings, so the company is really pushing this new monitor for quality and not just gaming.

We've got the latest DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, which is exclusive to AMD's fleet of RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, but no DP2.1 connectors on any NVIDIA GeForce RTX series GPUs. We should expect NVIDIA to roll out its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs later this year, which should have DisplayPort 2.1 ready.

Xiaomi has not one but two DisplayPort 2.1 connectors, as well as two HDMI 2.0 connectors, giving users the ability to plug either multiple computers into the Redmi G Pro gaming monitor or a PC and a console.

Now... for the price, Xiaomi's new Redmi G Pro gaming monitor is retailing for 2199 RMB, which works out to around $310 USD which isn't bad at all. You're getting a Mini-LED panel, 1440p refresh, and 180Hz with DP2.1 connectivity... pretty good for the just-over-$300 price.