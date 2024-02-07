Superman actor Henry Cavill says working on Warhammer 40K 'greatest privilege' of his career

Superman and The Witcher star -- and gamer -- Henry Cavill, says it is 'the greatest privilege' of his career to be involved with Warhammer 40K.

Amazon Studios finalized a deal with the maker of Warhammer 40,000 -- Games Workshop -- late last year that would see the world getting Warhammer 40K movies and TV shows with Superman and The Witcher actor Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill will star in Warhammer 40,000 productions including TV shows and movies, and is personally a huge fan of the game. He was recently interviewed during his press junket with Argyle director Matthew Vaughn, where Cavill said being involved in Warhammer 40,000 "is the greatest privilege of my professional career to have this opportunity".

Cavill continued: "I can't say too much, again, it's early days still. But to have this opportunity to bring it to screen, and be at the tiller so it can be faithful, is key to me".

"This is the stuff I've been dealing with since I was a kid. This is the stuff I spend my free time daydreaming about, as an adult as well, and I get to bring it into life. There is no greater reason than I joined the industry than doing something like this".

At the time of the announcement last year, Cavill said: "I have loved Warhammer since I was boy, making this moment truly special for me".

I think it's great that Henry is so passionate about Warhammer 40,000... I've seen many interviews of his as I'm a big fan of his work, and he has been nerding out about Warhammer for years now. Henry was a big fan of Superman before he was cast in Man of Steel and was an avid fan of The Witcher -- leaving the Netflix exclusive over how producers handled the show not being more like the Witcher books and lore.

This time around, Henry will not only be a star, but he will be an executive producer on the Warhammer 40,000 movies and TV shows that are made, with Games Workshop keeping a close on everything through the Amazon-produced Warhammer content. Henry has a bigger say as an executive producer, so we'll see him fully nerd out in Warhammer compared to The Witcher, as he'll be able to drive where he thinks -- as a fan, and player of the game -- the series and movies should go.

It's great to see Henry securing himself as executive producer on the Warhammer 40,000 movies and TV shows, where I'm sure he'll be writing notes, script help, design, game details, lore, and more from the gaming PC that he built with his bare -- and strong -- hands.