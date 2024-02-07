Patriot Memory unveils its new Viper PV553 PCIe Gen5 SSD with blower fan cooling

The new Patriot Viper PV553 PCIe Gen5 SSD features an innovative active cooling system with a blower fan and sports car-like style.

Patriot has unveiled its latest storage solution with the new Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, arriving in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB flavors, featuring what the company calls an 'innovative active cooling system.'

Patriot Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, image credit: Patriot.

The Viper PV553 offers next-gen SSD performance, with read/write speeds of up to 12,400MB/s and 11,800MB/s, and the promise of consistent cooling and thermal performance even during extended usage during gaming sessions.

Alongside the slim 16.5mm aluminum heat shield and thermal sensors, you can find a small fan - with Patriot confirming that this is its first SSD to incorporate a blower-fan design. Make no mistake, though, you can barely see it. Regarding SSDs with active-colling go, the Patriot Viper PV553 looks stunning - with a sleek sports vehicle-like design that would look great in a PC gaming build.

The fan was incorporated to address overheating concerns regarding the blisteringly fast PCIe Gen5 speeds SSDs like this can achieve. In typical blower fashion, the fan pulls in cool air, directing it to the aluminum fins, resulting in a 40% reduction in heat compared to a fan-less design.

The Patriot Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD sports Micron's 232-later 3D TLC NAND and is fully NVMe 2.0 compliant. It's also backed by Patriot's five-year global warranty, with additional peace of mind via built-in data security and error-correction capabilities.

Here's a look at the specs.

Patriot Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD

Capacity: 1TB / 2TB / 4TB

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Interface: Gen5 x4

Controller: Latest PCIe Gen5 x4 controller

Model: PV553P1TBM28H, PV553P2TBM28H, PV553P4TBM28H

Sequential Read(CDM): Up to 12,400MB/s

Sequential Write(CDM): Up to 11,800MB/s

Total Bytes Written (4TB): Up to 3,000TB

Operating System: Windows 7/8.0/8.1/10/11

Features: Embedded thermal sensor for thermal throttling

Operating Temperature: 0 - 70°C

Warranty: 5-year global limited warranty

In other Patriot news, the company showcased its next-gen Viper PV573 SSD at CES 2024, which will be able to hit speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s - and it's expected that it will incorporate similar active cooling as the Viper PV553.