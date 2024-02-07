Patriot Memory unveils its new Viper PV553 PCIe Gen5 SSD with blower fan cooling

The new Patriot Viper PV553 PCIe Gen5 SSD features an innovative active cooling system with a blower fan and sports car-like style.

Published
1 minute & 50 seconds read time

Patriot has unveiled its latest storage solution with the new Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, arriving in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB flavors, featuring what the company calls an 'innovative active cooling system.'

Patriot Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, image credit: Patriot.
Open Gallery 4

Patriot Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, image credit: Patriot.

The Viper PV553 offers next-gen SSD performance, with read/write speeds of up to 12,400MB/s and 11,800MB/s, and the promise of consistent cooling and thermal performance even during extended usage during gaming sessions.

Alongside the slim 16.5mm aluminum heat shield and thermal sensors, you can find a small fan - with Patriot confirming that this is its first SSD to incorporate a blower-fan design. Make no mistake, though, you can barely see it. Regarding SSDs with active-colling go, the Patriot Viper PV553 looks stunning - with a sleek sports vehicle-like design that would look great in a PC gaming build.

The fan was incorporated to address overheating concerns regarding the blisteringly fast PCIe Gen5 speeds SSDs like this can achieve. In typical blower fashion, the fan pulls in cool air, directing it to the aluminum fins, resulting in a 40% reduction in heat compared to a fan-less design.

Patriot Memory unveils its new Viper PV553 PCIe Gen5 SSD with blower fan cooling 03
Open Gallery 4

The Patriot Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD sports Micron's 232-later 3D TLC NAND and is fully NVMe 2.0 compliant. It's also backed by Patriot's five-year global warranty, with additional peace of mind via built-in data security and error-correction capabilities.

Here's a look at the specs.

Patriot Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD

  • Capacity: 1TB / 2TB / 4TB
  • Form Factor: M.2 2280
  • Interface: Gen5 x4
  • Controller: Latest PCIe Gen5 x4 controller
  • Model: PV553P1TBM28H, PV553P2TBM28H, PV553P4TBM28H
  • Sequential Read(CDM): Up to 12,400MB/s
  • Sequential Write(CDM): Up to 11,800MB/s
  • Total Bytes Written (4TB): Up to 3,000TB
  • Operating System: Windows 7/8.0/8.1/10/11
  • Features: Embedded thermal sensor for thermal throttling
  • Operating Temperature: 0 - 70°C
  • Warranty: 5-year global limited warranty

In other Patriot news, the company showcased its next-gen Viper PV573 SSD at CES 2024, which will be able to hit speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s - and it's expected that it will incorporate similar active cooling as the Viper PV553.

Buy at Amazon

Patriot Memory Viper Venom RGB DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB) 6000MHz

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$119.99
---
Buy
$125.63
$119.99$107.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2024 at 11:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:patriotmemory.com, viper.patriotmemory.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags