ASRock's new BIOS update for Intel motherboards improves 14th Gen CPU performance by up to 10%

ASRock has released a new BIOS for its range of Intel 600 and 700 Series motherboards, with the new BIOS set to "drastically improve CPU performance" on 14th Gen Non-K processors. According to ASRock, the Intel Core i7-14700 sees a performance increase of up to 10% in Cinebench R3 benchmark tests with the new update.

ASRock's range of Intel Z790 Series motherboards just got a free performance boost, image credit: ASRock.
Open Gallery

Suppose you wonder what's happening and where ASRock found this additional performance. In that case, it all comes down to Intel's latest microcode update - and ASRock is the first to implement it alongside additional optimizations across its wide range of Z790 motherboards.

The update improves performance for Intel's 14th Gen non-K CPUs, which feature lower TDPs of 65W compared to the unlocked K variants. In addition to the new microcode, the BIOS updates from ASRock include additional optimizations to boost CPU performance further.

The BIOS update allows disabling CEP (CurrentExcursion Power), removing some power limitations on certain Intel 14th-Gen CPUs. The update is rolling out now for all Z790 Series motherboards, with 600 and B760 Series motherboards to follow.

  • Z790 Taichi - BIOS Version 12.03
  • Z790 Taichi Carrara - BIOS Version 12.03
  • Z790 Taichi Lite - BIOS Version 5.03
  • Z790 Nova Wi-Fi - BIOS Version 4.05
  • Z790 Riptide Wi-Fi - BIOS Version 6.05
  • Z790 Lightning Wi-Fi - BIOS Version 4.04
  • Z790 PG Lightning - BIOS Version 11.03
  • Z790 PG Lightning/D4 - BIOS Version 11.04
  • Z790 PG Riptide - BIOS Version 12.05
  • Z790 Steel Legend Wi-Fi - BIOS Version 13.03
  • Z790 LiveMixer - BIOS Version14.02
  • Z790 PG SONIC - BIOS Version11.05
  • Z790 Pro RS - BIOS Version 11.03
  • Z790 Pro RS Wi-Fi - BIOS Version 9.03
  • Z790 Pro RS/D4 - BIOS Version 10.03
  • Z790M PG Lightning/D4 - BIOS Version 10.03
  • Z790M-ITX Wi-Fi - BIOS Version 11.05
  • Z790-PG-ITX/TB4 - BIOS Version 11.03
