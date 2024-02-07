Zephyr's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Valkyrie has 280mm AIO cooler, sweet metallic style

Zephyr is a name you probably have never heard of when it comes to graphics cards, but the company is preparing its first-ever liquid-cooled graphics card, starting with the upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with an AIO cooler.

Zephyr's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Valkyrie graphics card (source: Zephyr)

Zephyr has worked with Valkyrie, which provided a new all-in-one liquid cooling solution with a dual-slot GPU featuring a dual 140mm radiator (280mm total). Zephyr's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Valkyrie graphics card features Valkyrie RGB fans connected to the GPU through white-braded tubing.

The company is using a super-stylish silver theme across the card, looking really mean and tough -- with a beautiful RGB mirror effect in the bottom right-hand side -- and no fans on the card, that's all handled by the 280mm radiator and dual fans away from the card itself.

Zephyr has placed the 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector at the end of the card, making for a VERY neat look on the top of the card, as there are only the two small tubes coming out and feeding into the 280mm radiator. There's a 90-degree connector in use by the looks of these pictures, which is another nice touch by Zephyr on this RTX 4080 SUPER design.

Zephyr's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Valkyrie testing (source: Zephyr)

On their video on Bilibili, it reads: "Hey, that's right, Westwind's first graphics card collaboration is with VK Valkyrie, which is very popular among DIY players! After 39,528,000 seconds, the co-branded water-cooling card jointly developed by us and Valkyrie has finally been officially unveiled. Thanks to VK's newly designed water-cooling radiator based on its profound technical foundation, it can still run at extremely low temperatures to maintain the optimal frequency of the graphics card. Get the best performance from your graphics card while also getting an excellent quiet experience. The pre-sale of [RTX4080/SUPER] will start after the year. Please pay more attention to our updates".