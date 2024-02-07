GEEKOM Mini IT12 with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD on sale for just $389

GEEKOM is back yet again with another great deal for TweakTown readers. This time around, its new Mini IT12 small form factor mini PC powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i5-12450H, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM (expandable to 64GB) is up for grabs for only $389, including free shipping in the United States, and Microsoft Windows 11 Pro comes installed.

When not on sale, this highly capable SFF computer sells for $429, but right now, you can save a decent $40 when buying it from GEEKOM. Just enter coupon code tweaktownit12 at the checkout and remove $20 from the price. You can also buy from Amazon and UK readers can buy here from GEEKOM.

GEEKOM's Mini IT12 is a tiny PC weighing just 652 grams and measuring 117 x 112 x 45.6mm - it's small enough to almost fit in your pants pocket. It is powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i5-12450H processor (12 Cores, 16 Threads, 12MB Smart Cache, and up to 4.4GHz Max Turbo Frequency) and Intel UHD graphics. It comes installed with 16GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory modules in dual-channel mode, with upgradability up to 64GB if required. Also included is a 512GB 2280 M.2 PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD, which is upgradable to a 2TB drive. Overall, it's quite a decent upgrade over the older Mini IT11 model.

As far as connectivity goes, you get the following assortment of ports, which is impressive for such a tiny system.

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

1 x USB 2.0 port

2 x USB4 ports

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x 2.5GbE LAN port

2 x HDMI 2.0 ports

1 x DC jack

1 x Power button

Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11 Professional, is supported and installed from the factory. You also get Bluetooth v5.2, Intel 2.5Gbps ethernet LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless, and the all-important 19V 90W power adapter. Inside the box, you get the following: