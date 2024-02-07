The Apple Vision Pro might have a name problem ahead of its Chinese launch

The Apple Vision Pro is only on sale in the United States right now but reports suggest a global launch is coming - but there might be a naming problem.

The Apple Vision Pro is now on sale in the United States and it has been for almost a week. There are still questions over when the headset will go on sale globally however, with some reports suggesting that a release in the United Kingdom, Canada, and China will take place within the next few months. Apple has yet to confirm that of course, but a new report suggests that there may well be an issue with the Apple Vision Pro name in one of those countries.

That country is China, with the report noting that while supply chain sources suggest that the Apple Vision Pro could launch in the country soon, it might not actually be called that. That's all thanks to a trademark situation that Apple may come up against.

The news comes via an IT News report which notes that Huawei successfully applied for the trademark of Vision Pro back in May of 2019. The company was granted a 10-year trademark from November 2021 to November 2031. With that in mind, the Apple Vision Pro could have an issue - especially considering the fact that Huawei's patent covers LCD TVs, head-mounted virtual reality devices, radio equipment, and more.

However, one potential saving grace for Apple is the full name of its headset. the Apple Vision Pro name is similar to the Apple Watch, with the company's name making up part of the device's name. Apple TV and Apple TV+ are two other examples.

Whether or not any of this will ultimately make a difference to Apple or not is something we'll have to wait and see. It's notable that Huawei is the company Apple could go up against - a company that has long taken Apple as the inspiration for its own devices.