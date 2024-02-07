visionOS 1.1 beta allows Apple Vision Pro owners to reset headsets with forgotten passcodes

The Apple Vision Pro has now been on sale for almost a week and that means that we are starting to learn more and more about Apple's first foray into the world of spatial computing. One of the things that we found out recently is that the Apple Vision Pro, running the latest available visionOS software, doesn't offer a way to reset the headset should the owner forget their passcode. That means that the only way to reset the device once it has been locked by someone entering the passcode too many times is to take the device to an Apple Store.

That of course means that people could be left with no way to get their new $3,499+ AR/VR headset to work without reaching out to Apple. That's particularly problematic if these people don't have a local Apple Store to which their headset can be taken. Reports have already suggested that Apple's support teams are being inundated with reports of this issue and were quite unprepared for the problem to arise. Now, it appears that Apple is in the process of changing the way visionOS behaves to stop this from happening.

9to5Mac reports that code spotted in the visionOS 1.1 beta shows that Apple has added an option that allows users to erase all data on the Apple Vision Pro when they forget the passcode used to unlock the headset. The change means that those who don't know their passcode need no longer take their headset to an Apple Store to get it reset.

It isn't yet clear when Apple will release the visionOS 1.1 update to the public, but it's likely to be after multiple betas have been released to ensure that no issues are discovered before rolling it out to everyone.