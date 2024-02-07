The first visionOS 1.1 software beta allows Apple Vision Pro owners to pull 3D objects closer

The Apple Vision Pro has a new visionOS 1.1 beta software update which makes changes it possible to bring 3D objects closer to the user than before.

The Apple Vision Pro headset has now been on sale for a few days and the headset now has its very first beta software update that has been made available to developers. That software, visionOS 1.1, can be downloaded and installed by those who are registered developers right now and Apple has shared details about what changes have been made.

Among a number of improvements, Apple notes that it has changed the way that the Apple Vision Pro handles 3D objects. Specifically, The visionOS 1.1 software update allows people to bring 3D objects closer to themselves than ever before, a change that could be vital if the headset's wearer is interacting with those objects such as when playing games and using other object-oriented apps.

Those who are not developers should definitely avoid installing the visionOS 1.1 beta, however. There are no ways to downgrade without involving Apple which means that problems could crop up if users experience bugs or other wonkiness during Apple Vision Pro usage.

It isn't yet clear when we should expect Apple Vision Pro owners to receive the new software update available on all headsets, but that will likely only come after a number of betas have been tested and Apple is sure that it has squashed any issues that are found during the beta process.

Apple is expected to offer bigger changes in a future visionOS update that will likely be announced during the annual WWDC developer event that will most likely take place in June. It isn't yet known what that software update could offer, however.