The iPhone 16 could get a camera bump redesign that reminds us of the iPhone X

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are coming later this year and they're going to borrow an iPhone X design feature.

If you're looking to pick up Apple's iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus when the two new models arrive later this year, reports suggest that you should look for one specific design change that will be immediately familiar to those who had an iPhone X.

The change, which has been shown off in schematics shared by the X user Maikin Bu and backed up by a MacRumors report, suggests that Apple intends to ditch the familiar square camera area on the back of the iPhones. Instead, buyers can look forward to a new design that will actually not be all that new at all. Instead of being square with the two cameras set up diagonally, the upcoming iPhones will feature a slim and vertical arrangement similar to that of the iconic 2017 iPhone X.

The pill-shaped arrangement will feature separate camera rings for the wide and ultrawide cameras, we're told, with Apple having used this arrangement throughout the prototyping process. MacRumors also notes that the LED flash will be placed to the side of the camera array, too.

It's suggested that Apple's decision to change the layout could be to allow the iPhones to capture spatial videos for viewing on the Apple Vision Pro. The headset can of course record its own spatial videos while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can also capture the same 3D videos as well.

While Apple's designs have reportedly been similar throughout the prototyping process, it's important to note that the company's plans could well change. That means we could see a different camera layout when the new iPhones arrive later this year - likely in or around September.