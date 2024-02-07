Apple Vision Pro scalpers pricing the $3500 headset at up to a whopping $10,000

Apple's new Vision Pro headset is in stock right now for $3499, yet scalpers are off-loading them on the likes of eBay for up to a huge $10,000.

Apple's new Vision Pro headset is blowing the minds of anyone who tries it, with scalpers jumping in and securing lucrative headsets to re-sell for huge profits.

The new Apple Vision Pro headset starts at $3499 for the 256GB model, with some people selling the Vision Pro 1TB model for $10,000. That's a huge jump over the MSRP of $4999 on the 1TB model of the Vision Pro, so let's hope no one spends $10K when Apple has the Vision Pro in stock, which needs YOU there in person to get the headset perfectly fitted to your face and head.

Anyone purchasing the new Vision Pro headset anywhere other than an Apple Store must remember that the company scans you in-store and prepares you through an iPhone. You can buy a replacement headband for $99 or $199 for a new light seal and cushions, so just buy it from Apple, peeps.

Ramon T. Llamas, a research director with the analysis firm IDC's devices and displays team, told Tom's Hardware: "Well, that's the beauty of open markets and speculation".

Apple's new Vision Pro headset isn't something easy to re-sell like a console, with people still working out how they're going to use an expensive new headset. Llamas added: "It's easy to see there is some interest out there for this device, but when you're competing against the supplier itself, Apple, with a very fixed price and everything - a very public price - and... ample supply on hand, you're going to dive into some limitations".

These scalpers might not get customers looking for a new Vision Pro headset at $10,000 today... but what about in the weeks and months to come when supply naturally dries up? Llamas added: "That's when you have all those eBayers and Facebook Marketplacers coming out and saying 'hey, we got it for you in case you want it".

One of the sellers said that they purchased two new Vision Pro headsets, but didn't have use for the second one, so they're reselling it. The seller explained: "I am selling these at the same price as Apple so that if someone is interested they can test it out and purchase it without having to wait for shipping".

There was a listing on Facebook Marketplace for the Vision Pro 1TB model that costs $4999, but it was priced $1100 above retail because the seller was hoping to put the funds towards a prep course to get a job after being laid off from their job last summer. This seller said: "So if I can sell this at what I see is a fair markup (if you can't wait for Apple to restock), I'll use that to pay for my prep course".